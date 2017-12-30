VnExpress International's editors have selected the best stories we ran in 2017. These features have attracted large viewership, at times surprised us, and compelled us to ponder about modern Vietnam.
Unlike China, Vietnam has embraced Facebook, with plans for creating a homegrown rival courting skepticism.
Surveys continually reflect how deeply bribery has come to color Vietnamese life.
Call it love, ambition or obsession, but the only thing most Vietnamese care about is a well-educated child.
The chemical giant is entangled in war tragedies and uncertain future of genetically modified crops as it tries to move from foe to friend in Vietnam.
'Street vending is a vital component of city life that should be embraced and nurtured, not shut down.'
Many drivers hit back as modern ride-hailing services like Grab have expanded into the traditional turf.
VnExpress International spent a few weeks eating the great Vu Bang’s favorite meals in Hanoi.
Decades after Playboy's golden era, the icon of hedonism tests its relevance in Vietnam.
With the city set to lift its midnight curfew, VnExpress International catches up with the owls who already work through the night.
Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.
Minh Nguyet helped pull off the boldest urban guerilla bombings of the Vietnam War — a campaign that left holes in tawny hotels, embassy walls and police station compounds.
It's ugly, it's coarse and it's green, but street beer in the capital isn't complete without it.
They are the face of Vietnam's motorbike culture, a manifestation of an obsession for light skin, and sometimes the target of sweeping sexism.
© Copyright 1997- VnExpress.net, All rights reserved