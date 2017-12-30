Revisit our most popular stories from throughout the year and get the bigger picture through our eyes.

VnExpress International's editors have selected the best stories we ran in 2017. These features have attracted large viewership, at times surprised us, and compelled us to ponder about modern Vietnam.

Why Vietnam can’t hold back Facebook

Unlike China, Vietnam has embraced Facebook, with plans for creating a homegrown rival courting skepticism.

A delicate dance with and against bribery

Surveys continually reflect how deeply bribery has come to color Vietnamese life.

In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree

Call it love, ambition or obsession, but the only thing most Vietnamese care about is a well-educated child.

Monsanto, the not so quiet American in Vietnam

The chemical giant is entangled in war tragedies and uncertain future of genetically modified crops as it tries to move from foe to friend in Vietnam.

 

Sidewalk economics: What the future holds for Vietnam's street vendors

'Street vending is a vital component of city life that should be embraced and nurtured, not shut down.'

Grab or xe om? The clashing paths of Vietnamese drivers

Many drivers hit back as modern ride-hailing services like Grab have expanded into the traditional turf.

Hanoi Bang Bang Bang series: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie

VnExpress International spent a few weeks eating the great Vu Bang’s favorite meals in Hanoi.

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

Decades after Playboy's golden era, the icon of hedonism tests its relevance in Vietnam.

Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of night workers

With the city set to lift its midnight curfew, VnExpress International catches up with the owls who already work through the night.

Demystifying millennials' 'obsession' with bubble tea

Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.

The forgotten story of a Saigon warrior

Minh Nguyet helped pull off the boldest urban guerilla bombings of the Vietnam War — a campaign that left holes in tawny hotels, embassy walls and police station compounds.

The story behind Hanoi's 40-year-old 'bia hoi' glass

It's ugly, it's coarse and it's green, but street beer in the capital isn't complete without it.

'Street ninjas' battle sexism and the sun

They are the face of Vietnam's motorbike culture, a manifestation of an obsession for light skin, and sometimes the target of sweeping sexism.

 

