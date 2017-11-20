In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization

This 23-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband from Can Tho take a shower in a pond as there's no tap water. “It’s itchy at first, but you get used to it,” the woman said. They joined the community recently and are working for another family for around VND300,000 ($13) a day. The city’s average income last year was $5,500 a person, compared to the national rate of $2,200.