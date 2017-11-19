VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Storm leaves trail of 'devastation' across Saigon

By Staff reporters   November 19, 2017 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
Falling trees have been crushing houses and severing power lines in Vietnam's largest city.
Tags: Kirogi Storm Vietnam
 
View more

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food - Round 1: Banh mi vs hamburger

Lottery tickets and languages: Meet this remarkable 84-year-old grandma in Saigon

The finishing touches to Saigon’s first river bus station

How Vietnamese students pay tribute on Teachers' Day

 
go to top