Weekly roundup: Hanoi history, traffic talks, giant banh mi and more

October 13, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Hanoi plans second sports complex for SEA Games 2021

Hanoi plans to upgrade the Hang Day stadium into an international sports complex for the SEA Games 2021.
Vietnam ranks 4th in liver cancer fatality rate

On average, 23 people per 100,000 die of liver cancer in Vietnam, among the highest rates in the world.
Hanoi’s old quarter, now and then

Has it always been buzzing with frenetic activity? See for yourself.
Chinatown market to reopen in Saigon after two years

Workers are putting final touches to Saigon’s Binh Tay Market, which will reopen for business next month. 

When in Vietnam, drive as the Vietnamese do

An expat shares some philosophical reflections and practical tips on the free-for-all that is Vietnamese traffic. 

Vietnam more willing to boost security ties with major powers: experts

A number of foreign naval ships have visited Vietnam recently, and analysts say the nation is keen to promote defense diplomacy.
Men more into beauty products online than women in Vietnam

More Vietnamese men buy beauty products, clothes, footwear and phones online than women, a new survey has found.
Walking streets expansion could mess with Saigon traffic, experts caution

Saigon turning more downtown streets into walking zones could provoke traffic chaos, experts warn.

A food tour of Vietnam is not to be missed: New York Times

The New York Times has named Vietnam among seven journeys ideal for a cultural exploration through its cuisine.

The peddler girl from Sa Pa who made it big

She was named by Forbes Vietnam as one of the 30 most influential under-thirty in the country.
It was destiny: How Catherine Karnow became a household name in Vietnam
Hanoi relives historic, liberating moment
