Hanoi plans second sports complex for SEA Games 2021

The Hang Day stadium is shown in this artist impression acquired by VnExpress

Capital city authorities have outlined this plan in a recent report to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, saying the upgrade is required because the condition of Hang Day stadium on Trinh Hoai Duc Street has severely deteriorated in recent years.

The new complex would cost over VND6.3 trillion ($270.4 million), with funds raised from investors who operate the stadium for 50 years, the report said.

The sports complex will be built on an area of 32,000 square meters, expanding the current area of 22,000 square meters.

A deal for the upgrade was signed in March by domestic private firm T&T Group which manages the stadium, and French firm Bouygues Construction.

The headquarters of the city's Department of Planning and Investment nearby will be moved to another location to make space for the new complex.

The new Hang Day stadium will have a capacity of 20,000 people. Artist impression acquired by VnExpress

The new stadium will have a capacity of 20,000 people, with several additional facilities including cinemas, event centers, parking basements and convenience stores.

It will be the second international sports complex in Hanoi, after the My Dinh stadium in Nam Tu Liem District.

The Hang Day stadium is a multi-purpose facility which was first established for Hanoi's École d'Education Physique (Hanoi's School of Physical Education) in 1934. It was later expanded in 1958.

In 2017, it was placed under the management of T&T Group, a corporation involved in finance, real estate and agriculture sectors.

Hanoi will host the 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), which is scheduled to last 17 days, as well as the Para Games, for 11 days, from October to December in 2021.

A total of 16,000 people are estimated to participate in the event, 11,000 of them athletes.

This is the second time that Vietnam will be hosting the SEA Games after the first instance in 2003.