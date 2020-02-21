VnExpress International
Vietnamese returning from China elude quarantine

By Le Nga   February 21, 2020 | 01:10 pm GMT+7
A medical staff checks body temperature of a woman among those returning to Vietnam from China at a quarantine zone in Lang Son Province near Vietnam-China border, February 7, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Ministry of Health is dismayed that many Vietnamese returning from China have evaded the coronavirus quarantine protocol, and has called for tightening oversight.

Some people returning home, both directly and transiting through other countries, have not been quarantined and monitored for the 14 days stipulated by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the ministry said on Thursday.

It asked police in all cities and provinces to make a list of all Vietnamese returning home in the past 14 days and furnish it to local medical authorities for proper quarantining.

The government ordered on February 3 that everyone entering Vietnam from China must be quarantined for 14 days to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

After starting in China’s Wuhan City, the epidemic has now spread to 29 countries and territories.

Vietnam has so far recorded 16 cases, and 14 of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. No new cases have been detected in the last seven days.

The global death toll has climbed to 2,247 as of Friday morning, and there have been 76,735 cases of infection.

