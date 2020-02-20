Two more coronavirus patients leave Vinh Phuc hospital

A woman and her daughter (R), infected with the novel coronavirus, are discharged from Binh Xuyen Medical Center in Vinh Phuc Province, February 20, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thuy Quynh.

The two patients were the 49-year-old mother and 16-year-old sister of Nguyen Thi Du, one of eight Japanese-invested Nihon Plast Company employees sent to train in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. The group returned to Vietnam on January 17, with six testing positive for the virus and two others still under observation.

Both first tested negative on February 14 and again on February 17, making them eligible for discharge.

Du also spread the virus to her father, her cousin and a neighbor.

The mother expressed sorry for her eldest daughter spreading the virus and concerns among the community.

"My eldest daughter infected with the virus and spreading it to the whole family was something no one wanted," she said of Du, who was discharged on February 10.

"When she recovered and returned home, I was very happy although the rest of my family were infected and quarantined," she said. "I hope my husband recover quickly so our family can be together again."

The mother works as a farmer in Son Loi Commune, locked down since February 13 after eight infections were recorded locally. She started coughing on February 3 while her daughter showed symptoms of coughing and fatigue.

They were quarantined by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on February 4 after testing positive for the virus.

Vinh Phuc Province, around 40 kilometers from Hanoi, was hit hardest in the coronavirus epidemic in Vietnam, with 11 confirmed infections.

So far, 10 out of the 11 patients have recovered, with the 50-year-old father of Du the only remaining patient to be treated.

Vietnam has confirmed 16 infections and 14 have been discharged. A Vietnamese-American man in Saigon has recovered and is expected to be released from hospital on Friday.

Medical experts have confirmed there is no specific medicine or vaccine to treat the coronavirus, though Vietnam has enough capacity, experience and confidence to treat patients.

WHO said Saturday that Vietnam has responded well to the epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

As of Thursday, the global death toll had climbed to 2,129 and confirmed infections topped 75,000. More than 16,000 patients have recovered.