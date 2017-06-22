Vietnamese PM pledges loyalty to Cambodia during nostalgic visit

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc vowed to continue his county's support for Cambodia on Wednesday during a visit being made by his counterpart Prime Minister Hun Sen that marks 40 years since the countries joined forces to fight the brutal Khmer Rouge regime.

The two leaders met in Binh Duong Province as part of the activities to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to a statement from Vietnam’s foreign ministry.

“The destiny of the two nations is inseparable,” Phuc said at the meeting.

“Vietnam will always be a loyal friend and neighbor to Cambodia and its people,” he added.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) returns to Binh Phuoc Province where he first visited 40 years ago to seek help from Vietnam to end the brutal Khmer Rouge regime. Photo by VnExpress/Nha Phuong

PM Hun Sen also stopped in Binh Phuoc Province on the border where he first visited 40 years ago to seek help from Vietnam.

Between 1.7 million and 2.2 million people are believed to have died under the Khmer Rouge, which sought to turn Cambodia back to “year zero” in its quest for a peasant utopia.

In January 1979, the Vietnamese army, along with the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation, overthrew the genocidal regime, ending the three and half year-long nightmare of the Cambodian people.

Pol Pot, the brutal leader of the regime, died in jail in April 1998, reportedly due to heart failure.