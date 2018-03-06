Vietnamese 'madame' arrested in South Korea for trafficking sex workers

A Vietnamese woman has been arrested in South Korea for arranging jobs for five women at “escort bars” where they were often required to offer illegal sexual services, immigration officers said on Monday.

The woman was arrested on Friday for her alleged role in bringing the five Vietnamese women to South Korea under false documents, the immigration office at Incheon International Airport said, as cited by the Korea Times.

She is suspected of recruiting Vietnamese women through social media, telling them that the job paid from $2,000-3,000 a month, the report said.

She received $2,500 and a cut of the women's pay, who worked in Siheung, an hour and a half to the southwest of Seoul, it said.

Investigators have found photos and resumes of 20 Vietnamese women on her laptop, it said.