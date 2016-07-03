VnExpress International
Vietnamese inventor launches mini-submarine on first ocean trials

By Giang Chinh   July 3, 2016 | 02:04 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has allowed Nguyen Quoc Hoa, a businessman from Thai Binh Province, to begin trial runs of his mini-submarine at sea.

Inventor Hoa launched the "Hoang Sa" himself, named after the Paracel Islands, in the country’s northeast waters at 8 a.m. on Sunday, accompanied by a naval vessel.

The Hoang Sa mini-submarine at sea in the trial runs on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

The "Hoang Sa" mini-submarine is lowered into the sea during the trial run on Sunday. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

A panel from the Ministry of National Defense was there to assess the performance of the "Hoang Sa".

“I am happy, moved and fired up by the support of the party, government, Ministry of National Defense and Vietnam People’s Navy that enables people who are interested in science and inventing like me to realize our dreams and serve the fatherland,” Hoa told VnExpress.

Hoa is happy as the Hoang Sa mini-submarine has successfully passed a two-day test. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

Hoa was happy after the "Hoang Sa" mini-submarine successfully passed a two-day test. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Chinh

According to the businessman, the mini-submarine had tens of trial runs before receiving approval to be tested at sea. The Hoang Sa successfully passed a two-day test under the close supervision of the Ministry of National Defense during which it was put through its paces on the surface, underwater and in a crash situation.

In 2014, Nguyen Quoc Hoa, director of Quoc Hoa Mechanical Engineering Company in Thai Binh City, announced he had invented a mini submarine, naming it "Truong Sa" (Spratly Islands).

While waiting for a license for trial runs of the "Truong Sa" in 2015, Hoa and his co-workers were busy working on the "Hoang Sa".

The Hoang Sa mini-sub is made of steel. It has a displacement of 9 tons and is 7 meters long and 2.5 meters wide. It is capable of running at a maximum speed of 15 nautical miles per hour and diving to a depth of 50 meters. The mini-submarine can operate underwater for three consecutive days and nights and can carry two people.

Meanwhile, the Truong Sa is about 9 meters long and 3 meters wide, and has a displacement of 12 tons when submerged and 9.2 tons on the surface.

Related news:

> Vietnam’s Kilo-class submarine brigade honoured

> Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Tags: Vietnam submarines mini-submarines businessman Nguyen Quoc Hoa
 
