Vietnam’s Kilo-class submarine brigade honoured

Brigade 189 was founded in June 20, 2011 and is based in Cam Ranh Naval Base in the central province of Khanh Hoa. It is in charge of operating the diesel-powered 636 Varshavyanka (kilo)-class submarines that Vietnam in 2009 inked deals to buy from Russia to enhance the country's capacity to defend its territorial waters.

Russia has already handed over five out of the total six submarines. “Up to now the Brigade has fully mastered the five submarines,” the Vietnamese government statement said.

Two submarines in a military parade in Cam Ranh in May 2015. Photo by VnExpress/An Nhon, Hong Phuc

The first submarine, the Hanoi, arrived in Cam Ranh in January 2014. The 73.8m-long submarine can operate at a maximum depth of 300 meters and at a range of 6,000-7,500 nautical miles for 45 days and nights with 52 crew members. It has the quietest engine in the world and is the best choice for reconnaissance and patrols. The other fours are named as Ho Chi Minh, Hai Phong, Khanh Hoa and Da Nang.

A submarine (R) in a military parade in Cam Ranh in May 2015. Photo by VnExpress/An Nhon, Hong Phuc

The last one, the Ba Ria Vung Tau, is expected to be delivered to Vietnam in the end of this year.

