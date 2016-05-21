Vietnam Navy opens General Giap Park in Spratly Islands

|
Construction at the 400-square meter park was completed on May 15. The project is to honor General Giap, who was the key contributor to liberalization of the Son Ca in April 1975.
|
The idea about the project was first raised by artist Nguyen Thu Thuy and was approved by the Vietnam People’s Navy.
|
The park was built by soldiers in two months. At its center stands the statue of the general, which is 1.76 meters tall. Behind the statue is a wall that is 24 meters long and 2.5 meters high.
|
The 2.5 ton statue is made of stone.
|
There are 300 pictures crafted in baked clay on the wall featuring General Giap’s life, from 1944 when he established the Armed Propaganda Unit for National Liberation till his well-known battles.
|
On the left of the wall are pictures of Vo Nguyen Giap and President Ho Chi Minh with the Vietnam People’s Navy.
|
Vo Hong Nam, the General's son, before his father’s statue. “My family is deeply touched by the respect of naval officers and soldiers towards the General. This feeling cannot be expressed in words,” he said.
|
“This will be a place to uphold the good tradition and strong will among the people and armed forces during the course of construction and defense of the nation,” said Rear Admiral Ngo Sy Quyet at the opening ceremony.