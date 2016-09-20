VnExpress International
Vietnamese cop shot during drug raid at Laos border

By VnExpress   September 20, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam police have busted many drug smuggling rings across the Laos border this year. Photo by VnExpress

Police arrested two Laos men and seized nearly seven kilos of heroin.

A police officer in the central province of Nghe An was shot and wounded during a raid which netted nearly seven kilograms of heroin smuggled from Laos across the border.

Two Lao men, aged 30 and 45, were arrested during the bust last week. Another member escaped after firing his rifle.

The officer is receiving hospital treatment with two bullet shots, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the operation has been smuggling drugs across the border regularly and they started keeping tabs on the gang in early August.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced with capital punishment handed down regularly, drug running continues in border.

Many drug rings across the border have been busted this year.

