2 Vietnamese sentenced to death for trafficking 7 kilos of heroin

A court in the central province of Nghe An on Monday sentenced two people to death and another to life in prison for trafficking seven kilograms of heroin from Laos to Vietnam.

Nguyen Quoc Khanh, 56, and Cu Minh Tuan, 31, have received the death sentences while Ha Ba Hua, 27, will be imprisoned for life.

Another accomplice Nguyen Thi Luat, 21, got 20 years.

The court heard that Khanh had a deal with some people in Laos in June 2014 to buy drugs and bring them into Vietnam.

He then hired Hua to accompany three Laotians to transport seven kilograms of heroin and 300 grams of methamphetamine into the country.

Tuan was caught in August 2014 while carrying the heroin to northern Vietnam for sale.

Vietnam has some of the world’s toughest drug laws. Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine face the death penalty.

The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Although the laws have been strictly enforced with death sentences handed down regularly, drug running continues in border areas.

