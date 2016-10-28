Vietnam suspends second news site this month

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a three-month suspension to news website Tam Nhin (www.tamnhin.net) that began on Thursday.

In a decision issued the same day, the ministry said Tam Nhin violated rules defined in its operating license. The news site failed to follow the ministry's guidelines and continued to commit violations despite repeated warnings from authorities.

Further details of the violations remain unavailable.

After three months, the ministry will review the case and decide if the site, which covers a wide range of topics, can resume operations. Tam Nhin, launched in 2013, is owned by Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA).

On October 3, the ministry also issued a three-month suspension to news website PetroTimes, the official mouthpiece of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, for having violated press regulations.

The site's owner sacked PetroTimes’ editor-in-chief Nguyen Nhu Phong earlier this month; the government revoked Phong's press card the same day.

In another case, editor-in-chief Vo Dang Thien of news site Infonet and his deputy Pham Thanh were suspended for 15 days, starting October 19.

The ministry said officials will review the role the two editors played in undisclosed violations at the news site, which covers a wide range of topics.

