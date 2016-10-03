Vietnamese news site PetroTimes suspended; top editor fired

The Vietnamese government on Monday suspended news website PetroTimes for three months, saying it had violated press regulations.

The Ministry of Information and Communications also decided to revoke the press card of PetroTimes’ editor-in-chief Nguyen Nhu Phong, who had already been sacked by the site’s owner.

Phong, 61, is a former police colonel. He served as a deputy editor-in-chief at Cong An Nhan Dan (People’s Police) newspaper before joining PetroTimes.

No details of the violations were given in a decision issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications. But the ministry said the suspension had been proposed by the site’s owner, the Vietnam Petroleum Association.

After three months, the ministry will review the case and decide if the site, which covers a wide range of topics, can be relaunched. It was launched in 2011.

