Vietnam suspends top editors of news website

By Toan Dao   October 20, 2016 | 08:27 am GMT+7

Officials will look into violations at the news site Infonet and two of its editors have been suspended for 15 days.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has decided to suspend two top editors of Infonet, a news website under its purview.

Editor-in-chief Vo Dang Thien and his deputy Pham Thanh would be suspended for 15 days, starting Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said officials will review the responsibilities of the two editors for some undisclosed violations at the online newspaper, which covers a wide range of topics.

No further details have been provided.

On October 3, the ministry suspended news site PetroTimes for three months. It also revoked the press card of the editor-in-chief Nguyen Nhu Phong, who had already been sacked by the site’s owner.

