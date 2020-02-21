Vietnam’s youngest patient trumps coronavirus

|
On February 6, having developed a cough, a blood test showed the baby girl had caught the virus. She was brought to Vietnam National Children’s Hospital five days later with a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius, a runny nose, and raised leukocyte levels. An X-ray report revealed bronchial lesions behind the mitral valve. Her grandmother was initially infected by one of eight workers returning from training in Wuhan on January 17. On January 28, both the baby and her mother were quarantined after visiting their aged relative in Binh Xuyen District of northern Vinh Phuc Province.
|
Doctor Nguyen Van Lam, director of the Center for Pediatric Tropical Diseases under Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, said: "The biggest challenge was treating someone with such an undeveloped immune system, which is easily damaged." Medical staff tending the infant had to wear specialized face masks and had to sanitize their entire protective outfits after contact. A group including four doctors and nurses who treated her was placed in quarantine to keep potential infection in check.
|
The infant’s mother, swathed in protective gear, remained by her side throughout the procedure, feeding her milk with a spoon to avoid direct contact. Still in quarantine, she twice tested negative for the coronavirus. The mother (pictured) expressed her gratitude to doctors and staff via video-call before leaving the hospital on Thursday. "She will study hard to become a doctor and help other children like you do," she said.
|
After 10 days, with all tests revealing the baby to be healthy, she and her mother were transported to Vinh Phuc Province.
|
The baby girl will be admitted to the Medical Center of Binh Xuyen District for further monitoring.
Vietnam has so far recorded 16 cases of infection, of whom 15 have recovered.
As of Friday, the global death toll had climbed to 2,247, with 11 outside mainland China, and confirmed infections topped 76,200. More than 18,000 of those have recovered.