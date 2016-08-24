Vietnam's resort town asks visitors to have a little respect

Beaches in Nha Trang are flooded with tourists during the holiday season. Photo by VnExpress/File photo

The popular resort town of Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa has issued a code of conduct warning tourists against spreading false information that could taint its image.

According to the code, which took effect on August 17, visitors to Nha Trang are asked not to violate laws or provide false information about the city's history.

Guests are also required to respect regional culture and customs, protect the environment, drink in moderation and not to waste food at all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants.

The code also regulates authorities, travel agencies and locals, and it is being translated into different languages to distribute to foreign tourists.

In March the town authorities published a list, updated daily, of establishments that overcharge or provide substandard services.

In June the Khanh Hoa provincial administration also instructed its tourism department to stop the illegal operation of Chinese tour guides arriving in Nha Trang on tourist visas.

In the first seven months of this year, 2.7 million tourists arrived in Khanh Hoa, with nearly 630,000 foreigners (an increase by around 28 percent on-year), according to Khanh Hoa’s Department of Tourism.

The central city of Da Nang last month also published booklets asking Chinese tourists to behave and confirmed that it will not refrain from expelling people who fail to do so.

Related news:

> Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses

> Illegal Chinese tour guides take advantage of Khanh Hoa tourism boom