da-nang-publishes-booklet-asking-chinese-tourists-to-behave

A Chinese tour guide (white shirt) speaking to tourist in the southern resort town of Nha Trang. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

The central coastal city of Da Nang will publish 5,000 copies of a booklet written in Chinese with a list of rules on how to behave and distribute them in public spaces.

Tran Chi Cuong, deputy head of the city’s Department of Tourism, said that they have distributed the booklet in both Vietnamese and English since 2015, and now they are preparing to publish a Chinese version.

The booklet is accompanied by vivid illustrations, explaining all the dos and don’ts for tourists visiting the city's tourism staples.

According to the booklet, visitors should respect local culture, dress appropriately at places of worship like temples and pagodas, line up to buy entrance tickets and prioritize the elderly, the disabled, women and children. They are advised not to commit acts of vandalism, drop litter, be noisy or get drunk and lose control in public spaces.

Part of the booklet. Photo from a government portal.

Cuong said that the booklets are being printed and will be introduced soon. They are also considering translating the booklet into Korean.

In addition to the booklets, Da Nang plans to make videos containing messages to raise tourists' awareness of etiquette. The videos will be in Chinese and shared on social networks as well as broadcast at tourist attractions.

Over the first six months of this year, Vietnam welcomed about 1.2 million Chinese tourists, up 83 percent over the same period last year.

A surge in Chinese tourist numbers has resulted in many problems, with some visitors taking advantage of their tourist visas to work illegally as tour guides, spreading lies about the country’s history and culture. Others have refused to use the Vietnamese dong and some even burned Vietnamese money at a bar in Da Nang.

Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said at a meeting in early July that any Chinese tour guides or tourists who behave badly will be fined or deported.

Video courtesy of Vietnam Government Portal

