Nha Trang to name and shame rip-off businesses

By Kim Thuy   March 10, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Tourists coming to the coastal resort city of Nha Trang will soon be able to avoid hotels and restaurants that overcharge thanks to a 'blacklist' to be published on the city's tourist information website.  

Authorities in the city have ordered the tourism department to publish the list, updated daily, of establishments that are reported to overcharge or provide sub-standard service. 

Tourism authorities will also set up a special taskforce to monitor businesses to ensure the safety of tourists and quickly address any emerging problems.

Nha Trang is a famous tourist attraction in the country, which receive about 250,000 tourists each month

Businesses in the province will also have to set fixed and reasonable prices for their services and goods. Regular inspections will be carried out to ensure businesses comply with the regulations.

The move came after several cases of tourists being overcharged or abused by hospitality staff were reported in local media.

Le Duc Vinh, chairman of the province’s people's committee, expressed his frustration with the city’s tourism authorities after they conducted more than 30 inspections and reported finding no cases of overcharging in the city during the recent Lunar New Year Festival, while local media provided evidence of widespread price gouging.

One restaurant in the city was fined VND4 million (US$180) after a waitress threw food at two local tourists when they complained about a “ridiculously expensive, cold fried rice”. The two tourist had to pay VND150,000 (US$7) for the dish.

The restaurant was also later suspended after it was found to be operating without a food safety certificate.

