Vietnam's Olympic hero refuses prestigious state title

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh (R) at a function honoring Vietnamese shooting delegation's success at the Rio Olympics on August 16. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Dung

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh, who is the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese Olympics delegation this year, has declined a proposal to award him the Labor Hero title, saying his success is made up of collective efforts.

Labor Hero is an an honor awarded by the president to individuals who have accomplished “outstanding achievements in labor and creation”.

Vinh made history in Rio, Brazil on August 7 when he bagged the gold after a near-perfect final shot in the men's 10-meter air pistol. Four days later, he won the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol, making him the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation of late.

Hoang Vinh Giang, vice chairman of the Vietnam Olympic Committee, proposed to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a function on Tuesday to consider giving Vinh the prestigious Labor Hero title for his outstanding performance in Brazil. Phuc attended the ceremony in Hanoi and awarded the shooter the First-class Labor Medal.

But Vinh responded quickly after learning about the proposal at the ceremony: “Apart from my own efforts, my success is also built by significant contribution from experts, coaches, colleagues and other people who have worked in sports for many years," the 42-year-old serving army colonel said. "Therefore, there should not be a separate title for me but for Vietnam’s sports sector, if possible.”

In so doing, Vinh has yet again gained kudos.

“[He is] very modest, estimable and commendable,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said of Vinh.

At the function, Vinh’s coach, Nguyen Thi Nhung, was given the Second-Class Labor Medal while an expert from South Korea was awarded the Friendship Medal.

