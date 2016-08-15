Jubilance as Vietnamese welcome history-making Olympic champion home

Vietnam's Olympic hero Hoang Xuan Vinh returned home with the country's first ever gold medal late Sunday to the jubilant reception of a contingent of fans, sports officials, and family members.

Vinh made history in Rio, Brazil overnight on August 7 when he bagged the gold after a near-perfect final shot in the men's 10-meter air pistol. Four days later, he won the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol event, making him the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation of late.

His flight landed in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport at 8:49 p.m., about an hour ahead of schedule. The Olympic champion is welcomed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien upon arrival.

Vinh waves to hundreds of fans and reporters who have been waiting for him and his team for hours at the airport.

Vinh, a 41-year-old serving army colonel who first learned to shoot with AK47 rifles, fields question from the press.

The shooter expresses regret for only winning the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol event. But he says he was satisfied in the men's 10-meter air pistol as he had trained well for that. Vinh says he will take some rest to savor his success, but will come back for training soon.

Vinh’s coach, Vu Thi Nhung, also attracts media attention. She says Vinh will come back soon for a shooting world championship.

The shooter, from the central province of Quang Tri, receives flowers from his bosses.

Vinh could only afford to catch up with his wife and daughter after spending about an hour with the media and fans.

Vinh with his family are surrounded by the press.

The shooter waves to the crowd before heading off for his home in Hanoi.

