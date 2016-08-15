VnExpress International
Jubilance as Vietnamese welcome history-making Olympic champion home

By VnExpress   August 15, 2016 | 12:52 am GMT+7

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has been the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation.

Vietnam's Olympic hero Hoang Xuan Vinh returned home with the country's first ever gold medal late Sunday to the jubilant reception of a contingent of fans, sports officials, and family members.

Vinh made history in Rio, Brazil overnight on August 7 when he bagged the gold after a near-perfect final shot in the men's 10-meter air pistol. Four days later, he won the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol event, making him the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation of late.

His flight landed in Noi Bai at 8:49, about an hour earlier than scheduled. Vietnams Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien greeted him at the airport.

jubilance-as-vietnamese-welcome-history-making-olympic-champion-home-1

He smiled and waved hand as people were calling his name. His success with a gold and a silver medal is unprecedented in Vietnams history of Olympic participation.

It took Vinh about an hour to get out from the arrival terminal as he and the shooting team were surrounded by the crowd.

Vinh, a 41-year-old serving army colonel who first learned to shoot with AK47 rifles, fields question from the press.
 
jubilance-as-vietnamese-welcome-history-making-olympic-champion-home-4

The shooter expresses regret for only winning the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol event. But he says he was satisfied in the men's 10-meter air pistol as he had trained well for that. Vinh says he will take some rest to savor his success, but will come back for training soon.
Vinhs coach, Vu Thi Nhung, also received great attention from media. She said Vinh will come back soon for a shooting world championship.

The shooter, a colonel in the army, receiving flowers from his leaders.

Vinh could only meet up with his wife and daughter after spending about an hour with media and fans.

Vinh with his wife and daughter.

The shooter waved hand to say goodbye to fans before leaving for home in Hanoi.

Tags: Vietnam shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh Olympic Rio
 
