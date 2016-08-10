Vietnam shooter makes history with second Olympic medal

(L-R) Hoang Xuan Vinh of Vietnam, Jin Jong-Oh of South Korea and Kim Song Guk of North Korea pose with their medals. Photo by Reuters/Edgard Garrido

Vietnam's Hoang Xuan Vinh won the silver in the Olympic men's 50 meter pistol event on Wednesday after making history last weekend by winning his country's first gold medal.

South Korea's Jin Jong-oh shot his way back from the brink of elimination to win his third consecutive gold in the event.

With a steadier hand in the final rounds, Jin prevailed over Vinh. Kim Song Guk of North Korea won the bronze in his first ever international final.

Vinh, a 41-year-old a serving army colonel who first learned to shoot with AK47 rifles, made history in Rio overnight on August 7 when a near-perfect final shot in the men's 10-meter air pistol clinched him gold, AFP reported.

The 36-year-old Jin, ranked No. 1 in the world, is one of the Olympics' most decorated pistol shooters, having won the 50 metre titles at Beijing and London, where he also claimed the 10m air pistol event.

