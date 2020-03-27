Vietnam reports 10 more Covid-19 cases

Of the new patients, four are foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 21-23 and were quarantined upon arrival. Three of them had close contacts with an infected person at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City, and three others are related to "Patient 133".

"Patient 161" is a 88-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Van Lam District of northern Hung Yen Province. On March 17, she had a headache and fell into a coma.

She was then taken to the province's Pho Noi Hospital where she was diagnosed for internal brain bleeding. After that, she was moved to Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital, where she was treated in the same room with "Patient 133" from March 17-22.

After nine days of treatment, her condition got better. On March 24, Bach Mai Hospital took her samples for coronavirus testing and the result showed positive a day later. The patient is now being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

"Patient 162" is a 63-year-old Vietnamese woman who lives in Long Bien District, Hanoi. She is daughter- in- law of "Patient 161". Test result showed her postitive for the virus. The patient is in stable health condition, showing no symptoms. She is also being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

"Patient 163" is a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman. She is a granddaugher of "Patient 161" and lives in Long Bien District, Hanoi. She took care of her grandmother at Bach Mai Hospital. She is being treated at Hanoi's Duc Giang Hospital, showing no symptoms and being in stable health condition.