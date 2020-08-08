Vietnam records 20 more Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang outbreak

Medical staff disinfect an alley in Son Tra District in Da Nang, August 3, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Of the 20 cases linked to the central city, 15 are in Da Nang, two in neighboring Quang Nam, two in Bac Giang and one in Khanh Hoa.

"Patient 790" is a 17-year-old boy from the southern province of Binh Duong. On August 6, he landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on a Vietnam Airlines repatriation flight from the U.S. and was quarantined on arrival. He is currently being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the capital.

"Patient 791" is a 45-year-old man from Cam Ranh Town in central Khanh Hoa Province who had come in contact with a person who later became "Patient 751".

"Patient 792" and "Patient 796" hail from central Quang Nam Province. The former had previously visited the Da Nang General Hospital, now a Covid-19 hotspot, while the latter had been a patient at the hospital. They are being treated at Quang Nam's General Hospital.

"Patient 793" and "Patient 794" live in northern Bac Giang Province. Both were among a group of tourists to Da Nang, some of whom were later diagnosed as Covid-19 patients. They are currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

"Patient 795" and those numbered 797 to 810 are all based in Da Nang, including one medic.

The additions raised Vietnam’s Covid-19 score to 810, including 405 active cases. Ten patients have succumbed to the disease.

Since July 25 when locally transmitted infections returned to Vietnam after more than three months, 353 cases have been recorded in 13 cities and provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. All are linked to Da Nang.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a meeting Friday the risk of the disease spreading through Vietnam will remain "very high" for at least the next two weeks.

Provincial and municipal leaders are permitted to decide on specific measures in order to promptly and effectively minimize infection rates while medical facilities must stay vigilant to prevent new outbreaks, the PM said.

The global Covid-19 death toll has climbed to over 772,700.