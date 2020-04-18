Vietnam keeps Covid-19 slate clean Saturday evening

A trader at Long Bien Market in Hanoi has his body temperature checked as others wait in line, April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Of these, 201 have been discharged and 67 are active patients.

Among those being treated at Vietnamese hospitals, five patients have tested negative twice and 14 have done so once.

Nearly 63,000 people are being quarantined in Vietnam – 279 in hospitals specialized for Covid-19 treatment, over 11,300 at centralized facilities and the rest at home.

Of the total number of infections in the country, around 40 percent were transmitted within the community while the other patients contracted the virus overseas.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

Meanwhile, a British man and a Brazilian couple became the three latest patients to be discharged Saturday morning, all from HCMC hospitals.

For now, Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District is the nation’s biggest hotspot with 13 related cases that are active. The village of nearly 11,000 residents has been locked down for mass testing since April 7. For the past three days, there has been no new case detected in the village.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, with reported deaths surpassing 154,800.