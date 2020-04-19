Vietnam confirms no new Covid-19 case in last 84 hours

A medical worker holds up a test tube at the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Hanoi is treating the largest number of patients, 29, followed by the northern province of Ninh Binh with ten and HCMC with five.

The latest Covid-19 case, confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl from the mountainous province of Ha Giang that borders China, where her three brothers work as freelancers.

The latest patients to be discharged are two Vietnamese students returning from the U.K. last month. They were both discharged from the Bac Lieu General Hospital in the Mekong Delta's Bac Lieu Province Sunday.

One Covid-19 patient in Hanoi however has tested positive again after being discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases on April 14, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) Sunday.

Vietnam has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 203 have been discharged. Among the active cases, 20 have tested negative at least once.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming over 161,000 lives.