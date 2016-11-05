VnExpress International
Vietnam, China hold anti-terror drill on border area

By Toan Dao   November 5, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
A scene from an anti-terror drill between Vietnamese and Chinese border guards on November 4, 2016. Photo courtesy Lao Dong newspaper

The latest in a series of exercises designed to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Border guards from the northern province of Quang Ninh and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region conducted an anti-terrorism exercise on Friday in an effort to enhance cooperation at border areas.

This is the first time that border guards from the two localities have held joint anti-terror operations, VietnamPlus reported on Friday.

The drill involved three terrorists using fake passports to enter China from Vietnam.

In the scenario, the two sides coordinated to arrest the terrorists before they could launch an attack, the news site said.

More than 100 border guards and state employees from Vietnam took part in the drill, the Voice of Vietnam reported, without providing the number from the Chinese side.

In September this year, 260 border guards from Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai also held an anti-terror drill with Chinese forces from Yunnan Province, VietnamPlus reported.

In July, border guards from Vietnam's northern province of Ha Giang and Yunnan conducted an anti-terror exercise to improve coordination efforts in border areas.

