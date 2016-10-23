VnExpress International
Indian Coast Guard visits Central Vietnam for joint drill

By Toan Dao   October 23, 2016 | 05:41 pm GMT+7

The two sides will hold search and rescue exercises during the visit.

An India's Coast Guard ship began a four-day visit to Da Nang's Tien Sa Port, on Sunday.

The Samrat's port call marks the fourth friendly visit from India's coast guard in Vietnam this year.

The ship’s officers will pay courtesy visits to the Da Nang People’s Committee as well as military and coast guard commands in the region.

The Indian officers will also take part in joint sports activities with local coast guard forces. In particular, they will conduct a series of joint search and rescue exercisesa.

The Samrat, which has a displacement of 2,577 tons, carries 20 officers and 120 sailors. It measures 105 m long and 12.9 m wide.

A helicopter seen onboard the Indian Coast Guard ship in Da Nang City. Photo by Sai Gon Giai Phong Online news site

A helicopter seen aboard the Indian Coast Guard ship in Da Nang City. Photo by Sai Gon Giai Phong Online news site

The Indian visit came just one day after three Chinese naval vessels carrying 750 sailors began their first four-day port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Port on Saturday.

