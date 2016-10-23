VnExpress International
Chinese warships make first port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

By Xuan Ngoc   October 23, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7

Three Chinese naval vessels carrying 750 sailors began their first four-day port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh International Port on Saturday.

China's Xiangtan 531, Zhou Shan 529 (both Type 054A guided missile frigates) and escort ship number 890 arrived in Cam Ranh Bay on Vietnam’s East Sea, internationally known as South China Sea, at noon, Saturday.
The three ships carried a total of 750 sailors in a visit meant to strengthen ties between the two neighbors, a senior Chinese officer said.
Frigate 531 is 135 m long and 16 m wide. It has displacement of 4,000 tons with maximum speed of 27 nautical miles per hour. The ship has a modern radar system, enabling it to detect targets and send warning messages to its command center.
Frigate 531, added to the Chinese Navy earlier this year, is considered a key next-generation warship in China.
Frigate 529 was added to the East Sea Fleet of China in 2008. It is 134 m long, 15.2 m wide with displacement of 4,053 tons and maximum speed of 29 mph.
The ship carries a modern arsenal of defensive and offensive weapons.
Frigate 529 is also armed with two gun systems and torpedoes.
There are helicopter pads, meeting rooms and physical exercise facilities on both of the frigates.
The remaining escort vessel was added to the Chinese Navy in 2013. It is 178 m long, 24 m wide and has maximum speed of 27 mph. Apart from the escort mission, it also has modern equipment and high-speed boats for training and rescue purposes.

The visit represents part of an annual exchange to strengthen political trust and foster their bilateral relationship between the two nations’ defense ministries.

During the four-day visit, the Chinese crew will make courtesy visits to the leaders of Khanh Hoa Province and the Naval Force, and participate in a sports exchange with officers of Vietnam’s Naval Zone 4.

The new international port opened in March this year and is separate from Vietnam's military installations at Cam Ranh. The port has hosted military ships from many countries including Russia, Japan, India and the United States.

Tags: Cam Ranh Chinese navy visits
 
