Vietnam Airlines bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on all flights

By Toan Dao   October 17, 2016 | 08:38 pm GMT+7
A couple tries out Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 10, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Many carriers around the world have made a similar move following reports of the phone catching fire.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has officially prohibited its passengers from bringing Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones on board to all flights after reports that a number of the devices overheated and caught fire.

Passenged have been told not to carry the phones with them, in carry-on baggage, or check-in baggage starting Monday, VietnamPlus reported.

Airlines acrosss the world have been taken similar action. The phone itself has been discontinued by the South Korean company.

In early September, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) asked local air carriers to stop providing charging services for Galaxy Note 7 phones during flights and advised passengers not to pack them in checked baggage.

Samsung announced a recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in early September following numerous reports of the phones catching fire.

But then more reports still popped up and the company has decided to halt production and sales of the phone in order to ensure consumer safety.

A refund program has been launched across the world while the company is reportedly working with regulators to investigate the problem.

