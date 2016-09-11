VnExpress International
Vietnam bans charging Galaxy Note 7 on flights

By Toan Dao   September 11, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Local air carriers have been asked to stop providing charging service for Galaxy Note 7 smart phone during flights.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) on Friday asked local air carriers to stop providing charging service for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smart phone during flights and advised passengers not to pack them in any checked baggage.

The move was made to ensure safety during flights following recent U.S. warnings based on reports of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smart phone catching fire.

The carriers have been asked to report on execution of the ban to CAAV by September 23.

The South Korean manufacturer announced last week it was recalling all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries it has found to be prone to catch fire.

An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

On Friday, Singapore Airlines prohibited the use of the phones during flights, following an identical move by three Australian airlines, Qantas Airways, Jetstar Airways and Virgin Australia.

