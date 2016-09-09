VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Concerned over Galaxy Note 7 phone's fire-prone batteries, US FAA issues air travel advisory

By Reuters/Eric Beech   September 9, 2016 | 08:50 am GMT+7
Concerned over Galaxy Note 7 phone's fire-prone batteries, US FAA issues air travel advisory
A model poses for photographs with a Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

Airline passengers should not turn on or charge their phone during flights.

Airline passengers should not turn on or charge their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy Note 7 smartphones during flights or stow them in checked baggage, due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

In a statement on Thursday, the FAA said it "strongly advises" passengers to follow its guidance "in light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices."

The South Korean manufacturer announced last week it was recalling all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries it has found to be prone to catch fire.

United Continental Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the FAA advisory.

Vaughn Jennings, a spokesman for Washington-based trade group Airlines for America, said the group was "closely monitoring any developments as this issue evolves."

"Each individual carrier makes determinations, in compliance with FAA safety rules and regulations, as to what is permitted to be carried on board and in the cargo hold," Jennings said in a statement.

Australian airlines Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia have banned passengers from using or charging the Galaxy Note 7 during flights over fire concerns.

Although customers will still be able to bring the phones on flights on the Australian carriers, the ban extends to the phones being plugged into flight entertainment systems where USB ports are available.

Related news:

> Samsung issues recall for Galaxy Note 7 after battery fires

Tags: Samsung Galaxy S7
Read more
Norway's PM attacks Facebook 'censorship' over Vietnam photo

Norway's PM attacks Facebook 'censorship' over Vietnam photo

Obama says Trump not qualified to be president

Obama says Trump not qualified to be president

North Korea conducts fifth and largest nuclear test

North Korea conducts fifth and largest nuclear test

Sex healthy for aging women, risky for older men

Sex healthy for aging women, risky for older men

15 years after 9/11, terror threat now 'home-grown'

15 years after 9/11, terror threat now 'home-grown'

Obama warns China over South China Sea ruling

Obama warns China over South China Sea ruling

New PlayStation 4 products aim to keep Sony in lead

New PlayStation 4 products aim to keep Sony in lead

Japan to provide patrol ships to Vietnam amid maritime row with China

Japan to provide patrol ships to Vietnam amid maritime row with China

 
go to top