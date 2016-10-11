Samsung to refund Galaxy Note 7 owners in Vietnam

Samsung Vietnam announced on Tuesday that it will offer refunds for its faulty Galaxy Note 7 phones in Vietnam from October 18 until November 18.
The current replacement program for the smart phones will stop on October 12, the company said in a note late on Tuesday.
Customers in Vietnam will be refunded the cost price for the phone, which is VND18.99 million ($836). The refunds will apply for both original Galaxy Note 7s and the replacement Galaxy Note 7 devices.
The company also urged consumers to power down and stop using their devices.
Samsung announced a recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in early September following numerous reports of the phones catching fire.
The South Korean firm said in a filing to the Seoul stock exchange that it has decided to halt production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 in order to ensure consumer safety.
Samsung said it has also asked global carriers to cease sales of the Note 7 and the exchange of original devices for replacements while it works with regulators to investigate the problem.
Related news:
> Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap