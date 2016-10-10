VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap

By Reuters/Se Young Lee   October 10, 2016 | 09:43 am GMT+7
Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap
The burned Samsung Note 7 smartphone belonging to Brian Green is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters October 6, 2016. The replacement model of the fire-prone smartphone began smoking inside a Southwest Airlines plane on October 5, 2016. Brian Green/Handout via Reuters

The decision comes after reports of fires in replacement devices.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing an unnamed source.

The smartphone giant's decision to temporarily halt Note 7 production was done in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and China, Yonhap cited an unnamed source at a Samsung partner firm as saying.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

Related news:

> Samsung issues recall for Galaxy Note 7 after battery fires

> Samsung wants Vietnam to waive taxes for recalled Galaxy Note 7

> Samsung sees profit jump despite damaging recall

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Note
Read more
Vietnamese shrimp make it big in America

Vietnamese shrimp make it big in America

Vietnam among top places for business expansion in Southeast Asia: survey

Vietnam among top places for business expansion in Southeast Asia: survey

Fiery Samsung Note 7s fail to cut off Vietnam's mobile phone exports

Fiery Samsung Note 7s fail to cut off Vietnam's mobile phone exports

Vietnam third generous for paid leave in Southeast Asia

Vietnam third generous for paid leave in Southeast Asia

Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

Ho Chi Minh City's interactive flood map

Ho Chi Minh City's interactive flood map

Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants

Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants

Foreign tourists to Vietnam in September grow 28 percent

Foreign tourists to Vietnam in September grow 28 percent

 
go to top