Samsung Electronics suspends Galaxy Note 7 production: Yonhap

The burned Samsung Note 7 smartphone belonging to Brian Green is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters October 6, 2016. The replacement model of the fire-prone smartphone began smoking inside a Southwest Airlines plane on October 5, 2016. Brian Green/Handout via Reuters

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing an unnamed source.

The smartphone giant's decision to temporarily halt Note 7 production was done in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and China, Yonhap cited an unnamed source at a Samsung partner firm as saying.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

