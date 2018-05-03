Two Peruvian men jailed for stealing at Hanoi hotels

The Peruvians entered Vietnam three times from October 2017 to commit the crime.

A Hanoi court sentenced two men from Peru to seven months in prison each for stealing properties from guests at luxurious hotels in the capital.

Rivera Cruzado Jaime David, 49, and Juan Julio Yanez Alegre, 63, were found to have entered Vietnam three times since October 2017, preying foreign tourists at breakfast lounges at high-end hotels.

According to the indictment, the duo stole a bag from a Japanese woman at a hotel on Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District on January 6. One of them pretended to make a phone call in front of her to distract her.

The woman lost her cell phone and cash worth more than $350 in the bag.

The next day, one of them was arrested when he was about to steal from another guest at a five-star hotel in Hoan Kiem District. The other offender was taken when he was going to board a plane to Ho Chi Minh City.

They will be deported after serving the jail terms, the court said.