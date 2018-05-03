VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Peruvian men jailed for stealing at Hanoi hotels

By Viet Dung   May 3, 2018 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Two Peruvian men jailed for stealing at Hanoi hotels
The Peruvians entered Vietnam three times from October 2017 to commit the crime.

One victim was a Japanese woman staying in Hoan Kiem District.

A Hanoi court sentenced two men from Peru to seven months in prison each for stealing properties from guests at luxurious hotels in the capital.

Rivera Cruzado Jaime David, 49, and Juan Julio Yanez Alegre, 63, were found to have entered Vietnam three times since October 2017, preying foreign tourists at breakfast lounges at high-end hotels.

According to the indictment, the duo stole a bag from a Japanese woman at a hotel on Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Hoan Kiem District on January 6. One of them pretended to make a phone call in front of her to distract her.

The woman lost her cell phone and cash worth more than $350 in the bag.

The next day, one of them was arrested when he was about to steal from another guest at a five-star hotel in Hoan Kiem District. The other offender was taken when he was going to board a plane to Ho Chi Minh City.

They will be deported after serving the jail terms, the court said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam foreigners theft crimes Hanoi foreign criminals deportation
 
Read more
For kicks: Two Vietnamese clubs among Asia’s most watched football teams

For kicks: Two Vietnamese clubs among Asia’s most watched football teams

Two Vietnamese fatally stabbed in Las Vegas hotel

Two Vietnamese fatally stabbed in Las Vegas hotel

Stormy weather strands thousands on central Vietnam island

Stormy weather strands thousands on central Vietnam island

Clarion call: Make South China Sea ‘a sea of peace,’ Vietnam exhorts

Clarion call: Make South China Sea ‘a sea of peace,’ Vietnam exhorts

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam off the beaten path, noisy Chinese, cyber rules, and more

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

Vietnamese court upholds jail term for 78-year-old molester

 
go to top