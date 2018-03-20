Tottenham coaches touch down in Vietnam to check out young footballing talent

Children in Ho Chi Minh City learn basic soccer skills with coaches from Tottenham. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Two football coaches from Tottenham Hotspur FC arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday to hold a training session with 400 eight-to-ten year-olds.

Danny Mitchell and Anton Blackwood instructed the kids in the fundamentals of football, such as passing shooting and defending, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The top 12 kids were selected for a week-long international training course in Phuket, Thailand, to be held in June.

Another 400 children in Hanoi will also take part in a training camp run by the two coaches on March 25.

Tottenham Hotspur FC finished runners-up in the English Premier League last year.

In 2017, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs also signed a two-year contract to become the director of the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents Football Club, a Vietnamese football academy in HCMC. The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two trips per year to Vietnam to train the club’s players and coaches.