Tottenham coaches touch down in Vietnam to check out young footballing talent

Two football coaches from Tottenham Hotspur FC arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday to hold a training session with 400 eight-to-ten year-olds.
Danny Mitchell and Anton Blackwood instructed the kids in the fundamentals of football, such as passing shooting and defending, Vietnam News Agency reported.
The top 12 kids were selected for a week-long international training course in Phuket, Thailand, to be held in June.
Another 400 children in Hanoi will also take part in a training camp run by the two coaches on March 25.
Tottenham Hotspur FC finished runners-up in the English Premier League last year.
In 2017, former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs also signed a two-year contract to become the director of the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents Football Club, a Vietnamese football academy in HCMC. The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two trips per year to Vietnam to train the club’s players and coaches.