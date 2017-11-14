VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to coach Vietnam football academy

By Thu Ngan   November 14, 2017 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to coach Vietnam football academy
Ryan Giggs as Manchester United assistant manager in May 2016. Photo by Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two coaching trips per year to Vietnam.

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is set to sign a two-year contract to become the director of a Vietnamese football academy.

The Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents Football Club, a professional club based in Saigon, has said it will sign a deal with the 43-year-old legend next Monday in celebration of a new branch in northern Vietnam.

The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two trips per year to Vietnam to train the club’s players and coaches. The team, commonly known as PVF, competes in V.League 2, the second tier of Vietnamese football.

Giggs’ role includes “building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training center in Vietnam,” a statement on the club’s website said.

Giggs said in October he was interested in jobs at Leicester City and Everton, but neither has reached a deal with him.

He was appointed caretaker boss at United in 2014 and became assistant manager to Louis van Gaal. But he has not been involved in top-class football since Van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho in May 2016.

Giggs will travel to Vietnam with former United team-mate Paul Scholes, who is likely to be named a technical advisor.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam sports football Ryan Giggs
 
Read more
Victoria's Secret to charm China with fashion gala

Victoria's Secret to charm China with fashion gala

Japan railway 'deeply sorry' after train leaves 20 seconds early

Japan railway 'deeply sorry' after train leaves 20 seconds early

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Stop treating older women as technology 'idiots', says campaigner

Stop treating older women as technology 'idiots', says campaigner

Record-holding cats missing, feared dead after fire

Record-holding cats missing, feared dead after fire

From grape to table, Dutch community toasts urban vines

From grape to table, Dutch community toasts urban vines

Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital

Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital

Female bodybuilders stretch for new beauty standard in Thailand

Female bodybuilders stretch for new beauty standard in Thailand

 
go to top