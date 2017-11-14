Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to coach Vietnam football academy

Ryan Giggs as Manchester United assistant manager in May 2016. Photo by Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is set to sign a two-year contract to become the director of a Vietnamese football academy.

The Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents Football Club, a professional club based in Saigon, has said it will sign a deal with the 43-year-old legend next Monday in celebration of a new branch in northern Vietnam.

The 13-time Premier League champion will be making two trips per year to Vietnam to train the club’s players and coaches. The team, commonly known as PVF, competes in V.League 2, the second tier of Vietnamese football.

Giggs’ role includes “building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training center in Vietnam,” a statement on the club’s website said.

Giggs said in October he was interested in jobs at Leicester City and Everton, but neither has reached a deal with him.

He was appointed caretaker boss at United in 2014 and became assistant manager to Louis van Gaal. But he has not been involved in top-class football since Van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho in May 2016.

Giggs will travel to Vietnam with former United team-mate Paul Scholes, who is likely to be named a technical advisor.