Three in Hanoi accused of stealing classified documents

Nguyen Anh Ngoc, 46, deputy head of the editorial secretary department at the People’s Committee’s assistance team, Nguyen Hoang Trung, 37, a car driver for the People’s Committee chairman, and Pham Quang Dung, 37, of the anti-corruption police department at the Ministry of Public Security have had their houses and workplaces searched by the police on Monday.

Investigators are looking for deliberate disclosure of classified information and appropriation, trading, destruction of classified documents, but the exact details about the trio’s alleged crimes have not been disclosed.

It is also not known if they are being held.