Suspected gayal found dead in Nghe An

By Hai Binh   June 11, 2016 | 08:24 pm GMT+7

Authorities in the central province of Nghe An have spotted a decayed dead cow in a protected forest which they suspect is a gayal, a rare and endangered species named in the Vietnam Red Book and the World Red Book.

The authorities have taken a sample from the dead animal, which weighs about one ton, for analysis, according to Nguyen Tat Hoa, head of the management unit of the Anh Son Protected Forest.

The dead cow. Photo by VnExpress/C.T.V

The dead cow. Photo by VnExpress/CTV

Local forest management officials said they have never found any gayal in the area in recent years.

Currently Vietnam has about 300 gayals, which mainly live in the Central Highlands and nearby provinces. The number has sharply declined from 500 in the 1990s and more than 3,000 in 1970s.

Tags: Gayal in Vietnam Vietnam endangered species Vietnam red book
 
