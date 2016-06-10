VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police seize bear paws in northern Vietnam

By Minh Cuong   June 10, 2016 | 06:03 pm GMT+7

Police in the northern city of Mong Cai close to the Chinese border arrested a man carrying 32 bear paws by motorbike on June 8.

At around 6 p.m. on June 8, police detected a man carying a suspect package by motorbike from Mong Cai towards the northern coastal city of Ha Long. After pulling him over, police found about 58 kilograms of what appeared to be decomposed bear paws.

police-seize-bear-paws-in-northern-vietnam

Paws taken by police. Photo by VnExpress/TH
police-seize-bear-paws-in-northern-vietnam-1

Police count the paws. Photo by VnExpress/TH.

Nguyen Huu Tung, 33, testified that a Chinese man had paid him to transport the paws from Mong Cai for VND500,000 ($22).

Realizing the case may involve an endangered species, the police confiscated the whole batch for further investigation.

Bear paws are belived to be an alternative treatment for rheumatism. They are also used in some Chinese dishes.

Related news:

> Rescued bear makes a splash on return to freedom in Vietnam

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Police seize 4 frozen tiger cubs, arrest one

Tags: wildlife trafficking tiger paws tigers
 
Read more
Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM

Vietnam will criminalize heavy polluters following mass fish deaths: PM

British climber Aiden Webb died of exhaustion on Mount Fansipan

British climber Aiden Webb died of exhaustion on Mount Fansipan

College dorms a new front in U.S. battle over transgender rights

College dorms a new front in U.S. battle over transgender rights

School in Vietnam shut due to no students

School in Vietnam shut due to no students

Messaging app Line to make trading debut in Tokyo, New York

Messaging app Line to make trading debut in Tokyo, New York

Vietnam remains

Vietnam remains "highly peaceful" despite disputed waters

Hackers selling stolen Twitter log-in data

Hackers selling stolen Twitter log-in data

"Borrowed" luxury car lands Vietnamese government official in hot water

 
go to top