police-seize-bear-paws-in-northern-vietnam

At around 6 p.m. on June 8, police detected a man carying a suspect package by motorbike from Mong Cai towards the northern coastal city of Ha Long. After pulling him over, police found about 58 kilograms of what appeared to be decomposed bear paws.

Paws taken by police. Photo by VnExpress/TH

Police count the paws. Photo by VnExpress/TH.

Nguyen Huu Tung, 33, testified that a Chinese man had paid him to transport the paws from Mong Cai for VND500,000 ($22).

Realizing the case may involve an endangered species, the police confiscated the whole batch for further investigation.

Bear paws are belived to be an alternative treatment for rheumatism. They are also used in some Chinese dishes.

Related news:

> Rescued bear makes a splash on return to freedom in Vietnam

> Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

> Police seize 4 frozen tiger cubs, arrest one