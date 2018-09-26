VnExpress International
State funeral for Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang

By Staff reporters   September 26, 2018 | 07:14 am GMT+7

Mourners are coming to pay their respects to President Tran Dai Quang at a state funeral in Hanoi and memorial ceremonies in Ho Chi Minh City.

Truyền hình trực tiếp lễ tang Chủ tịch nước Trần Đại Quang
 
 

Memorial ceremonies are also held at the same time at the Independence Palace in HCMC. At 7:54 a.m., HCMC's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan led a delegation of the city's officials to pay tribute to President Quang.

Ho Chi Minh Citys Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan (F) attends Quangs memorial ceremony at the Independence Palace in HCMC.

Acting president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, a former vice president, led a delegation of state officials to pay their respects at 7:45 a.m. Thinh cried as she walked around the coffin.

Acting president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh burns an incense stick in tribute to President Quang at the funeral home in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a delegation of government officials to pay tribute to President Quang, followed by a group of top legislators led by National Assembly chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. Ngan gave First Lady Hien a hug.

Vietnams Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L, 4th) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the funeral with other former and current top government officials.

At 7:23 a.m., the delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to President Tran Dai Quang.

Quang's family members, led by the First Lady Nguyen Thi Hien, were the first to burn incense and lay flowers on his coffin.

Quangs family members pay tribute.

The state funeral for President Quang started at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

President Quang is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for people to pay their respects.

Quangs family members cry at the funeral.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and he will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

President Quangs portrait and medals are shown at the funeral. He served in many high-ranking positions and was Minister of Public Security before becoming president in April 2016.

President Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year.

He was 62.

For his state funeral, several major streets near the funeral home will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photos by Giang Huy, Ngoc Thanh

