State funeral for Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang Truyền hình trực tiếp lễ tang Chủ tịch nước Trần Đại Quang

Memorial ceremonies are also held at the same time at the Independence Palace in HCMC. At 7:54 a.m., HCMC's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan led a delegation of the city's officials to pay tribute to President Quang.

Ho Chi Minh City's Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan (F) attends Quang's memorial ceremony at the Independence Palace in HCMC.

Acting president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, a former vice president, led a delegation of state officials to pay their respects at 7:45 a.m. Thinh cried as she walked around the coffin.

Acting president Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh burns an incense stick in tribute to President Quang at the funeral home in Hanoi.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc led a delegation of government officials to pay tribute to President Quang, followed by a group of top legislators led by National Assembly chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. Ngan gave First Lady Hien a hug.

Vietnam's Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L, 4th) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the funeral with other former and current top government officials.

At 7:23 a.m., the delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to President Tran Dai Quang.

Quang's family members, led by the First Lady Nguyen Thi Hien, were the first to burn incense and lay flowers on his coffin.

Quang's family members pay tribute.

The state funeral for President Quang started at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

President Quang is lying in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, for people to pay their respects.

Quang's family members cry at the funeral.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and he will be buried in his hometown, Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

President Quang's portrait and medals are shown at the funeral. He served in many high-ranking positions and was Minister of Public Security before becoming president in April 2016.

President Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on September 21 after battling a serious illness for more than a year.

He was 62.

For his state funeral, several major streets near the funeral home will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photos by Giang Huy, Ngoc Thanh