South Korean naval ships visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Port

Two South Korean naval ships with more than 520 officers began their three-day visit at Cam Ranh Port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Wednesday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

During this trip, the officers, led by Rear Admiral Lee Sang Hoon, will meet with provincial officials and senior officers of the High Command of the Naval Region 4 in Vietnam.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance the countries’ strategic partnership.

This is the second time in 2016 South Korean military and mission vessels have visited Vietnam. In May, the BARADO of the country’s coast guard visited Da Nang for four days.

On Tuesday, a warship of the Philippines also arrived at Cam Ranh for a six-day trip to promote cooperation in maritime security.

The Vietnamese port has hosted military ships from several other countries including China, Russia, Japan, India and the U.S.

