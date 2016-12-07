VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korean naval ships visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Port

By VnExpress   December 7, 2016 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
South Korean naval ships visit Vietnam's Cam Ranh Port

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance the countries’ strategic partnership.

Two South Korean naval ships with more than 520 officers began their three-day visit at Cam Ranh Port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Wednesday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

During this trip, the officers, led by Rear Admiral Lee Sang Hoon, will meet with provincial officials and senior officers of the High Command of the Naval Region 4 in Vietnam.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance the countries’ strategic partnership.

This is the second time in 2016 South Korean military and mission vessels have visited Vietnam. In May, the BARADO of the country’s coast guard visited Da Nang for four days.

On Tuesday, a warship of the Philippines also arrived at Cam Ranh for a six-day trip to promote cooperation in maritime security.

The Vietnamese port has hosted military ships from several other countries including China, Russia, Japan, India and the U.S.

Related news:

> Chinese warships make first port call at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay

> Cam Ranh International Airport set for $150 million expansion

Tags: military Cam Ranh Port South Korean
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top