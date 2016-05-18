Cam Ranh International Airport set for $150 million expansion

A pre-feasibility study for the project submitted by CRTC, which is a subsidiary of Airports Corp. of Vietnam, is pending approval from the Ministry of Transport.

CRTC expects to begin construction on the project in September this year and commence operations in December 2017.

The expansion aims to serve more than 2.5 million passengers by 2020, which will be raised to 4 million by 2025 and 6 million by 2030.

The current airport is designed to receive maximum 1.5 million passengers per year but it has been overloaded in recent years with passengers passing 2.7 million in 2015.

The expanded airport will cover 52,000 m2, including 80 check-in counters, 10 boarding gates and other relevant infrastructure.

Once approved, it will be designed by Singaporean-US design consulting firm CPG-PAE, which has provided services for Danang International Airport and several modern airports across Vietnam in the past.