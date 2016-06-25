VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

South Korea arrests Vietnamese fishermen over double homicide at sea

By Anh Ngoc   June 25, 2016 | 12:40 pm GMT+7
South Korea arrests Vietnamese fishermen over double homicide at sea
Vessel Kwang Hyun 803 docked in the island nation of Seychelles Victoria. Photo by Yonhap

Two Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested for allegedly stabbing the captain and chief engineer of a South Korean fishing boat to death.

The arrests were made when the ship Kwang Hyun 803 docked at Victoria Harbour in the Seychelles on June 23, four days after the murders, according to Korea Times.

Seven South Korean Coast Guard personnel and local police stormed the ship, gained control and sailed it back to the dock. The Vietnamese men did not resist arrest.

Four Korean patrol staff have put the suspects on airplane to fly back to South Korea. They are expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport this afternoon and will be taken to the Coast Guard base in Busan City for investigation.

"We decided it's better to take them to South Korea as soon as possible for investigation instead of holding them in custody and doing the interogration here," said a coastguard official.

The force also checked the health of the remaining crew members and questioned them about the incident. The ship's operator said they will bring the victims bodies back to their homeland.

A South Korean crewman named Lee testified that the two Vietnamese fishermen stabbed the captain and chief engineer after they drinking a bottle of liqor that the captain had given everyone as a gift. They were subdued by the other fishermen on board.

According to Lee, the Vietnam fishermen were diligent and very obedient workers. Their acts might have been due to the influence of alcohol, he said.

Lee was taken to a local hospital for treatment to minor injuries he sustained while trying to control the two suspects.

A total of 18 fishermen, including three South Koreans, seven Vietnamese and eight Indonesian were aboard the Kwang Hyun 803. After the incident, Lee took control and navigated the ship back to Victoria Harbour.

Related news:

Vietnamese crewmen held over killing of S.Korea ship captain, engineer

> Malaysia detains 20 Vietnamese fishermen for intrusion

> Vietnamese fishermen in custody after being caught fishing in Thai waters

Tags: Fishermen murder Vietnamese
Read more
Australia suspends 18 facilities in Vietnam for animal cruelty: Embassy

Australia suspends 18 facilities in Vietnam for animal cruelty: Embassy

Vietnamese online obsession stretches to three working days per week

Vietnamese online obsession stretches to three working days per week

World Bank to lend Vietnam $90 million to cope with climate change

World Bank to lend Vietnam $90 million to cope with climate change

Vietnam's north-south railway artery reopens after bridge collapse

Vietnam's north-south railway artery reopens after bridge collapse

Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash

Vietnam Defense Ministry confirms all crew members dead in CASA plane crash

Millions of Vietnamese men could be wifeless by 2050

Millions of Vietnamese men could be wifeless by 2050

Four bodies recovered as Vietnamese search plane salvage mission continues

Four bodies recovered as Vietnamese search plane salvage mission continues

Vietnamese-American pedophile on probation arrested ahead of retrial

Vietnamese-American pedophile on probation arrested ahead of retrial

 
go to top