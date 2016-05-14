VnExpress International
Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

By Le Hoang   May 14, 2016 | 07:45 am GMT+7
A pond full of untreated wastewater in a sugar factory in the northern province of Hoa Binh. Photo by Le Hoang

The Ministry of National Resources and Environment has set up a team to check on local factories located along the upper section of the Buoi River in the northern province of Hoa Binh to see whether these manufacturing firms are strictly abiding by environmental regulations.

The team will conduct periodic wide-ranging inspections including monitoring local environmental authorities and how wastewater, solid waste and other hazardous materials are treated.

Wastewater discharged from a sugar factory in Hoa Binh province has been blamed for mass fish deaths along the Bưởi River in adjoining Thanh Hoa province.

The company admitted to discharging untreated wastewater into the river in late April and early May and promised to compensate the affected fish farmers.

At least 32 farmers from Thach Thanh district were reduced to tears as they helplessly stood by and watched 17 tons of their fish die.

The discharge has turned the river water into a muddy blue color and badly polluted the lower section of the river, affecting the livelihoods of local people.

Tags: fish death pollution environment Thanh Hoa
 
