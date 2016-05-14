Several factories come under scrutiny after massive fish deaths along Thanh Hoa river

A pond full of untreated wastewater in a sugar factory in the northern province of Hoa Binh. Photo by Le Hoang

The team will conduct periodic wide-ranging inspections including monitoring local environmental authorities and how wastewater, solid waste and other hazardous materials are treated.

Wastewater discharged from a sugar factory in Hoa Binh province has been blamed for mass fish deaths along the Bưởi River in adjoining Thanh Hoa province.

The company admitted to discharging untreated wastewater into the river in late April and early May and promised to compensate the affected fish farmers.

At least 32 farmers from Thach Thanh district were reduced to tears as they helplessly stood by and watched 17 tons of their fish die.

The discharge has turned the river water into a muddy blue color and badly polluted the lower section of the river, affecting the livelihoods of local people.