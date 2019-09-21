VnExpress International
Saigon university among world’s top 500 producing most employable graduates

By Nguyen Quy, Manh Tung   September 21, 2019 | 08:30 am GMT+7
An aerial view of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Vietnam National University-HCMC is the only one in the country included in the world’s top 500 Graduate Employability Rankings this year.

The university was placed 301-500 in the global ranking by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a U.K.-based company specializing in education and overseas studies, which measured 2,100 leading universities in 132 countries and territories in terms of their ability to provide their students with a successful career.

Nguyen Quoc Chinh, director of Center of Education Testing and Quality Assessment under the Vietnam National University, said the employment rate of graduates from the university was as high was 100 percent in certain years. The university has around 65,000 students each year.

American universities dominated the top 10 rankings, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology standing first, followed by Stanford University and the University of California, The University of Sydney in Australia was fourth.

Among the top 500 universities, Europe had 188 representatives, followed by Asia (134) and Northern America (100).

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia had nine universities in the list, followed by Indonesia (6), Thailand (5), the Philippines (4) and Singapore (2).

The QS Graduate Employability Rankings is "an innovative exercise designed to provide the world’s students with a unique tool by which they can compare university performance in terms of graduate employability outcomes and prospects," the company says.

"Each university’s score is comprised of five indicators: employer reputation, alumni outcomes, partnerships with employers per faculty, employer/student connections and graduate employment rate."

Recently, the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City also became one of three Vietnamese representatives to enter the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the first time.

Last year, the Hanoi and HCMC branches of the Vietnam National University were among seven Vietnamese universities that broke into the list of 500 best universities in Asia compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds.

