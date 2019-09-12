Three Vietnam universities make Times Higher Education ranking

Vietnam National University-Hanoi is seen from above. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology and the Vietnam National University-Hanoi are in the 801-1000 group in the annual global ranking compiled by the Times Higher Education (THE), a British provider of higher education data, and released on Thursday.

The Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City was placed in the 1001+ group.

This year the rankings measured 1,396 universities in 92 countries and territories based on 13 indicators that considered an institution's performance across teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

They are dominated by the U.S., with 170 universities, followed by Japan and the U.K.

For the fourth year in a row the University of Oxford in the U.K. is in first place. The California Institute of Technology in the U.S. has risen three places to second while the University of Cambridge is third.

Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and Imperial College London all appear in the top ten.

Brunei, Cuba, Malta, Montenegro, and Puerto Rico also saw their institutions entering the list for the first time.

Last year the Vietnam National University, Hanoi branch, and the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City were among seven Vietnamese universities that broke into the list of 500 best universities in Asia compiled by Britain's QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Ton Duc Thang was in the 2019 Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings issued in April for achievements related to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.