S Korea pledges $1 million in aid for Vietnam's typhoon victims

Along the beach in Da Nang as Damrey struck on Saturday. Photo by VnExpress

South Korea’s government has announced an aid package worth $1 million to help the victims of Typhoon Damrey that savaged Vietnam's central coast last week.

The statement from South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs came just hours before President Moon Jae-In is scheduled to touch down in the central coastal city of Da Nang for the APEC Summit.

Typhoon Damrey struck on Saturday and has killed at least 106 people and damaged over 100,000 houses.

In Da Nang, heavy downpours in the wake of the typhoon have flooded nearly 11,000 houses, causing damage of at least VND44 billion (nearly $2 million).

The APEC Leaders’ Week opened on Monday and will wrap up with the Leaders’ Meeting on Saturday, gathering leaders from 21 member economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Trump and Putin arrived in Da Nang earlier on Friday.

Russia has also pledged $5 million in typhoon aid for Vietnam, while New Zealand has offered $500,000.